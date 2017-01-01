Vibrant welcome to 2017 in Chandigarh

City beautiful was in its vibrant avatar to welcome 2017 with open arms on Saturday late evening.

People in large numbers could be seen across the city, at times making it difficult even to walk. Looking at the crowd in Sector 17 plaza, Sectors 26 and 35, it appeared as if the entire city was out to bid adieu to 2016.

The city discotheques and party venues were over crowded as enthusiastic youngsters hit the dance floor. Owing to the heavy rush, many were seen jostling to get entries into clubs and other venues, despite the steep entry charges.

Cops were also seen engaged in heated arguments with people in inebriated condition outside clubs and discotheques. In Sector 17, police had to resort to minor lathicharge.

A hawker in Sector 17 suffered head injuries and was bleeding when he opposed miscreants from picking eatables from his cart in Sector 17 Plaza. People faced hardships in parking vehicles as heavy traffic was seen on roads leading to Industrial Area, Sectors 26, 17, 35, 8 and 9.

To ensure safety of drunken drivers, the Chandigarh police impounded their vehicles and they were dropped home using UBER cabs free of cost.

Apart from this, to maintain law and order, teams of police control room vehicles were stationed near Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Hotel Metro in Sector 35 and Hotel President in Sector 26.