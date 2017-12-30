Vicky Gounder’s aide discharged from hospital, arrested

Police on Friday took gangster Amritpal Singh in custody after he was discharged from a hospital here. He was injured in a police encounter at Gulabgarh village on December 15. He will be produced in a court on Saturday.

Two gangsters, Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, and Prabhdeep Singh were killed while Amritpal was injured in the encounter. Two other gangsters Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginda, and Harwinder Singh alias Bhinda were also arrested.

Five gangsters who are accomplices of Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, mastermind of the Nabha jailbreak, while travelling in Mahindra Scorpio car had snatched a Toyota Fortuner at Bhucho Mandi.

During chased, they opened fire at police and three gangsters were injured in a retaliatory fire near government high school in Gulabgarh village.

Injured Manna and Prabhdeep died during treatment while Amritpal was admitted to a hospital. Ginda and Bhinda had entered the school and were arrested.