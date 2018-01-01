Video clip row: Cops go slow on lookout circular after Chadha goes underground

Three days after former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha was charged with non-bailable sections on the complaint of a woman principal with whom he is purportedly seen in an objectionable video, police were going slow on issuing a lookout circular (LOC) for him.

The Amritsar police apparently failed to issue lookout circular, which mandates the authorities at airports and ports to detain the accused, after unverified reports emerged that Chadha may have fled from the country.

The complainant is the principal of one of the schools the charitable organisation runs.

A member of the special investigation team (SIT), formed to probe Chadha’s case, said, “We still have not got Chadha’s passport. As soon as we get it, we will issue an LOC.”

As why the passport is mandatory to issue the circular, he said, “It becomes easier for the authorities at airport and ports etc to establish the identity of the accused. We can also send LOC on his name and address but we want to add his passport number and other details. We may issue LOC on Monday.”

Sources said with the police giving Chadha the abundant time, he has already left the county.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP crime) Harjit Singh said, “Still we don’t know where the Chadha is but continual raids are being conducted to find him.”

Chadha’s son Inderpreet, who was also booked for criminal intimidation along with his father, got an interim bail on Saturday evening.

He was asked to join the investigation.

“Inderpreet didn’t turn up. Maybe he will come on Monday as today is holiday,” the ADCP said.

Ex-CKD head was blackmailed over clip

Former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha was blackmailed over the objectionable video clip in which he is seen with a woman principal.

Chadha had claimed this in a complaint lodged with the Jalandhar police in September.

Chadha, however, in a press conference in Amritsar denied his being in the video when it surfaced recently, claiming it was doctored.