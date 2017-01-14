Video: Cong candidate assists her driver in evading arrest in Mansa

Several videos have gone viral in which Congress candidate from Budhlada Ranjit Kaur Bhatti is seen assisting her driver, a proclaimed offender in a cheque bounce case, in evading arrest at Malko village on Friday.

A warrant was issued by a Ludhiana court under Section 138 of the IPC against Bhatti’s driver, Parvesh Kumar, who is wanted in a cheque bounce case. In the video, it is seen that head constable Jagjit Singh handcuffed Bhatti’s driver after which Bhatti and his supporters resisted the arrest and later accused Parvesh Kumar managed to give a slip to the cop.

A Congress worker is also seen asking the police to register a case against him for opposing the arrest of Parvesh Kumar. Bhatti’s supporters also tore the warrant papers and pushed away the cops. The policeman kept pleading Bhatti’s supporters to allow him to perform his duty, but it all fell on deaf ears.

Ranjit Kaur Bhatti is seen asking Parvesh Kumar to escape while his supporters gheraoed the head constable. Though, a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 173 (preventing service of summons or other proceeding, or preventing publication thereof) has been registered against Parvesh Kumar at Boha police station, but no case has been registered against Bhatti or her supporters.

Watch the video here:

Station house officer (SHO), Boha, Harpreet Singh said that, the head constable has recorded his statement and a probe will only ascertain as who else were involved in assisting Parvesh Kumar to escape the arrest.

Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry will also be initiated against head constable Jagjit Singh for failing to inform the local police before arresting Parvesh Kumar. When contacted about the entire incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Viveksheel Soni said that he was not aware of any video and, if any such video existed, its veracity would be probed. Another police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that Bhatti’s husband Sukhdev Singh Bhatti, a former IPS officer, would have influenced the case due to which no FIR has been registered against those who assisted the escape of Parvesh Kumar.

Though the video clearly shows Bhatti asking his driver to run away, the head constable in his statement has not named Bhatti for creating obstruction. “Head constable Jagjit Singh was not aware of Bhatti and her name is not there in his statement,” said SHO Harpreet Singh.

Bhatti admitted to hospital

Ranjit Kaur Bhatti got herself admitted to Budhlada civil hospital late Friday evening alleging assault from SAD workers during her election campaign. On Saturday, she got herself admitted to Mansa civil hospital, but neither she nor her husband could be reached for their comments despite repeated attempts.