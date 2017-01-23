Video: Harsimrat backs Amarinder for asking EC to send back NRI volunteers of AAP from Punjab

Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal backed Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh, who had asked the Election Commission to send back all the NRIs, who are here for election campaign.

Harsimrat Kaur said that the Election Commission should take cognizance of the presence of NRIs as AAP has instigated its supporters to attack their rivals and it might end up vitiating the atmosphere in the state.

Watch the video here:

On 22 January, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh had asked the Election Commission that all the AAP ‘NRI’ volunteers be sent back. He wrote to the Election commission to take cognizance that “Over 27,000 Punjabi-origin people (including foreign nationals) and about 40,000 volunteers from around India are in Punjab to campaign for AAP,” wrote Amarinder to the Election Commission and asked it to take cognizance of the matter.