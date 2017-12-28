Video row: Now, Akal Takht summons Chadha

Two days after an objectionable video clip in which former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha is seen with a woman principal of a school the charitable society runs surfaced, the Akal Takht on Thursday summoned Chadha over the issue.

The date for appearance has not been fixed yet.

Akal Takht jathethar Giani Gurbachan Singh said the dislodged Chief Khalsa Diwan head will not officiate in any Sikh body till next decision.

Chadha is also vice-president of the Khalsa College Governing Council that manages the historical Khalsa College, (Amritsar).

“The video has hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs across the world as the Chief Khalsa Diwan is old and important organisation of the community,” the jathethar said.

The jathedar said the decision on managing the affairs of the Chief Khalsa Diwan and its different institutions will be taken soon.

On Wednesday, office-bearers and members of the Chief Khalsa Diwan had removed Chadha, who is in his eighties, from the president’s post, replacing him with officiating head Dhanraj Singh, who was vice-president earlier.

The woman principal in the video has also lodged complaint with the Punjab director general of police (DGP) against Chadha, accusing the octogenarian of sexually harassing her.

Several complaints have been made to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, by different organisations and individuals against Chadha.

‘Matter different from Langah’s’

On a question regarding the excommunication of former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah, who is in jail in an alleged rape case, without hearing his side, while giving Chadha an opportunity to explain, the jathethar said Chadha’s matter is different from that of Langah’s.

“Chadha is willing to give clarification as the media reports suggest. He should be allowed to present his case,” Gurbachan Singh said.

He also sought a national holiday on Shaheedi Gurpurab (martyrdom anniversary) of ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadar saying he made a big contribution to save the Indian culture and the Indian government should commemorate him.