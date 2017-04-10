Watch | Simarjeet Singh Bains’s video abusing hospital staff goes viral

A video of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in which he is seen arguing with the medical superintending of ESI hospital has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on Friday when Bains visited ESI hospital at Bharat Nagar Chowk and interacted with the patients admitted there.

(Hindustan Times Punjab cannot confirm the authenticity of the video)

The video shows that patients, mostly migrants, are overwhelmed with the visit of Bains and are telling him their problems.

The matter takes an ugly turn when Bains enters the room of medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Balraj Bhandar and argues with him over alleged negligence of patients.

Dr Bhandar replies to Bains initially but later keeps his voice low after Bains starts abusing him.

The video which is being circulated via Facebook and Whatsapp shows Bains telling the doctor, “The hospital doesn’t belong to you father.”

When HT contacted Bains, he accused the hospital of ignoring the poor patients despite ESI cards available with them. “The hospital is not providing required treatment to the patients. They (patients) are told to visit the hospital again and again due to which they are forced to visit private hospitals” said Bains.

Bains also threatened the hospital authorities that all district MLAs will visit the hospital and protest against lack of treatment to the patients.

Dr Bhandar said that Bains misbehaved with him inside his office.

“I am a central government official and no MLA can abuse or misbehave with me. I will report the matter to higher authorities after which I will file a complaint with police if need be,” he said.