Video: Two molestation accused men kidnap, thrash cops in Chandigarh; arrested

In a bizarre incident, two policemen, who had gone to probe a sexual harassment complaint at a private firm in the IT Park on Friday evening, were suspended after they thrashed a senior official of the firm, who too has been booked along with an aide for kidnapping the cops as well as molesting the complainant.

The cops have been identified as head constables Shub Karan and Manoj Kumar of the IT Park police station, while the duo booked are Sahil and Somil. Sahil is one of the top officials of the private firm and is a resident of Chandigarh.

According to the police, the head constables had gone to the firm’s office around 5:30pm to look into a sexual harassment complaint made by a woman employee against Sahil.

The police asked the accused to come along to join the investigation. However, he refused.

Later, Sahil and his colleague, Somil, reportedly agreed to go to the police station on the condition that they would go in their BMW car. On their way to the police station, however, the accused allegedly took a detour and took the car to Shastri Nagar in Kishangarh, nearly 5km from the police station.

When they stopped the car at the Shastri Nagar light point, both the cops got down and tried to make the duo get down as well.

Watch the video here:

The duo hit the cops, who hit back. The onlookers informed the police, following which deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar reached the spot and both the accused were brought to the police station.

“Both the cops were suspended on the spot. There was a video shown to us, where the cops were clearly beating the accused, which was not required,” said the DSP.

The DSP said it is a case of professional misconduct, due to which suspension orders were given and a departmental inquiry was marked against the cops.

Later in the evening, police arrested Sahil and Somil for kidnapping the policemen and molesting the woman complainant.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the IT Park police station.