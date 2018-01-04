Violation of RTE Act: Cash-strapped Ludhiana govt girls’ school lacks enough toilets

Providing basic amenities, such as sufficient number of toilets in government schools, is not on the priority list of the state government despite its tall claims of setting up toilets at all government schools.

A visit to Government Senior Secondary School in Mansuran here painted a disturbing picture. The school only has six toilets — in deplorable condition — to cater to a strength of 450 girl students. The existing toilets require urgent renovation for which, the school authorities have already written to the district education office, Ludhiana, seeking funds to construct new toilets. The toilets have developed cracks on their roofs, which suggest that they were established decades ago.

The school was allotted commerce stream last year, but no lecturer was deputed to teach the students..

Violation of RTE Act

According to the Right to Education Act, for every 20 students, there must be at least one toilet but this school could not be seen adhering to the norms. For a set of 75 students, there is just one toilet here.

A student, Gaganpreet Kaur, said, “I refrain from using the existing toilets in school as they are not clean. Many other students also avoid going to loos.” Gaganpreet’s statement resonates with other students’ plight too. Another Class-8 girl said, “In such a cold weather, it becomes difficult to stay in school for six hours without using the toilet. I go to washroom just once. Moreover, I believe the installation of western commodes in our school toilets will prove beneficial for the girls.”

Harnek Singh Grewal, chairman of school management committee, said, “We have written to the DEO office and asked them to provide funds.” He added, “We are making efforts and contacting NRIs too to provide funds so that new toilets can be constructed for the girls.”

“In the last few years, many NRIs have provided funds to our school for the construction of classrooms and other repair work and the state government must appreciate them,” he said.

School running commerce stream sans permanent lecturer

The school was allotted commerce stream last year, but no lecturer was deputed to teach the students. A teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “Only teacher has been deputed in the school to teach the Class-11 students.”

“The salary of the teacher is paid through the parent teacher association and this year, when the students will go to Class 12, the school will be required to hire more teachers,” she said and added that there was a need to induct permanent teachers to teach commerce subjects.

“Better results could be expected only with induction of more teachers,” she said.