Violence at Panjab University: Fate of innocent students at stake, families worried

The fate of many students accused of creating violence on the Panjab University( PU) campus while protesting against fee hike, appears to be grim. With students as young as 20-year olds being alleged of having injured cops, causing damage to public property and having no fear of law, their friends and families are a worried lot.

Family of Shubham, hailing from Sangrur, a hosteller at PU and one of the accused, said their son who had cleared the preliminary to the judiciary exam, was too sincere with his studies to have caused such violence. His father said, “Now he will have to get a letter so as to appear for the next level that he wasn’t engaged in any of this.”

Shubham’s cousin, Kunal Khurana, also from Sangrur is also an accused in the case. Kunal has been shortlisted for the post of a corporate inspector. His father, Yograj Singh, who is the deputy director, sports, Punjab, is upset that his son has been falsely implicated in the case.

Two of the other 68 accused are PhD scholars and hence various family members were seen discussing as to how their children’s future had been impacted. Meanwhile, a group of 20 students from Government College for Arts, Chandigarh, had come to show solidarity for their friends, four of whom are accused- Samanpreet Singh of Bathinda, Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, Ranjit Singh of Bathinda and Gurpreet Singh of Moga. One of the students, Sahil Seth, present in court, told HT, “We were a bunch of students who were painting graffiti to mark silent protest near the arts block when we heard sounds of the lathi charge. Students started running. Unfortunately four of our friends were arrested.”