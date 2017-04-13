 Violence at PU: Joint action committee supports arrested students | punjab | Hindustan Times
Violence at PU: Joint action committee supports arrested students

punjab Updated: Apr 13, 2017 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Violence at PU

Widespread violence was seen on the campus during the bandh call by student bodies on April 11. (HT File )

The Joint action committee (JAC) of students’ bodies on Thursday supported the students who were arrested following violence at the Panjab University campus on April 11. The JAC also claimed that students were “instigated to pelt stones”.

The committee had called for a press conference on Thursday. However, they said that condemned stone-pelting, adding that it was not the right way to register a protest.

The leaders clarified that Students For Society (SFS) was still a part of the JAC — most arrested students belong to the SFS.

On April 11, police resorted to using water cannons and tear gas on students, many of whom were seen pelting stones. (HT File )

Leaders from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), Students Organization of India (SOI) and Indian National Students Organization (INSO) were present at the press conference.

On Tuesday, stone-pelting had taken place during a fee hike protest, which resulted in injuries to 22 cops and arrest of over 60 students.

