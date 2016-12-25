Violin-Sarangi jugalbandi treat for the first time in Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan

The 141st edition of Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan entered its second day. the audience was enthralled by the soul soothing jugalbandi of a western and Indian instrument ; violin and sarangi. The jugalbandi was between violinist Pandit Santosh Nahar, and sarangi player Satwinder Singh.

Satwinder Singh performed at the main stage of Harivallabh for the first time. Pandit Santosh Nahar has been here several times.Pandit Nahar said, “I have never seen such dedication towards classical music like the people here.”

While explaining this jugalbandi, Nahar said that it is for the first time that a jugalbandi of violin and sarangi will be performed by him.“This will be interesting as both the instrumentsare of same nature as in both instruments strings are made hair of horse ’s tail.” “But still there is difference of structure. On one side sarangi has supporting strings while violin on the other is a flat instrument, and there is no string to support it.”

“Violin is a tough instrument and earlier whenever I performed, it was always with some other instrument like tabla but this time, the performance will altogether be different,” he said. He said that mutual understanding is more important than doing rehearsals together. “I and Satwinder didn’t rehearse for long, but instead we had a long conversation, so that we could understand each other, this is what important in Jugalbandi,” explained Nahar.

“Since it is a tough instrument, there are not more than 10 players of the instrument; moreover you will not see any of the teachers who teach this instrument in the schools and colleges.”

The sarangi player, Satwinder Singh, has a desire that sarangi becomes famous among masses just like guitar.

Prasad Khaparde, a vocalist, who had first time performed here in 2010, said that he felt honoured when he got a call to perform.“The amount of peace an artist gets after performing here, no other thing can beat that feeling,” he said. Whereas Shubh Maharaj, a tabla maestro said that he has a connection of last 100 years with the Harivallabh.