Viral video row: Charanjit Singh Chadha gets anticipatory bail

A local court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Chief Khalsa Diwan’s expelled head Charanjit Singh Chadha thirteen days after he was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman principal.

Chadha’s advocate SS Chahal and Gautam appeared in the court of additional session judge Amarjit Singh and sought bail for Chadha. Advocate Navjot Kaur Chabba, however, contested Chadha’s bail application.

Chadha’s lawyers said in the court that their client was already in depression due to his son’s suicide a few days ago. They said that their client was being blackmailed over the video clip, in which Chadha is seen in an objectionable condition with the woman principal, and a case in that regard was already registered by the Jalandhar police in September.

They said Chadha was booked after the video clip went viral on internet and it was a conspiracy against him. They also cited the old age of Chadha while seeking anticipatory bail for him.

On the other side, Navjot Kaur Chabba that it was yet to be established that Chadha’s son Inderpreet had committed suicide. She said notes, purportedly written by Inderpreet before ending his life, were yet to be examined by forensic experts, and his pistol was recovered in a cover from his SUV. “If a person commits suicide by shooting himself, how can his weapon be found covered?”, she questioned in the court.

She also said that in the video it is clearly visible that Chadha was making sexual advances towards the woman principal while she was refusing to do so. “The video was recorded in one of Chadha’s hotels and he is responsible for its going viral,” she said, contesting Chadha’s bail plea.

The court had earlier granted an interim bail to Chadha on January 4 till January 10, a day after his son Inderpreet Singh allegedly committed suicide. Thursday was the last day of Chadha’s interim bail on January 10, but the court extended his bail for a day because the police didn’t present adequate record regarding the case.

Chadha, 83, was booked under sections 354 (using assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 67 and 67-A of the Information Technology Act, on December 28 by the Amritsar police. However, his son Inderpreet was booked for criminal intimidation in the case.

The video clip went viral on December 26 and Chadha was removed as the CKD’s president by office-bearers on December 27. On the basis of the video clip, the woman principal lodged a complaint against Chadha for sexual harassment.