Vote wisely, elect SAD-BJP for third time, says Punjab CM Badal in Patiala

Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said the ensuing polls in the state would be a direct fight between the ‘development oriented’ SAD-BJP alliance and the divisive forces led by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

During the sangat darshans in Shutrana assembly constituency, Badal raked up the Operation Bluestar and 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said, “Punjabis could never forgive the Congress party for its sins committed against Punjab”.

Congress governments at the Centre had deliberately denied the state of Punjabi speaking areas, its capital Chandigarh and even its legitimate share in river waters, he said .

“I hope that people will use their franchisee wisely and elect SAD-BJP for third time”, said Badal.

Apart from ordering probe against power corporation officials after receiving complaints from farmers on issuance of tubewell connections, he gave Rs 10 crore for the welfare of the constituency from where incumbent MLA Varinder Kaur Loomba will again defend her seat in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The CM also said the Akali government has supplied free power to the farmers of the state at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore annually to bail them out from agrarian crisis.

Cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra and Loomba were also present in the public meeting.