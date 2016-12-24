Wannabe ETT on tower: Punjab govt to fill 902 posts in two days

The Punjab government will fill 902 vacant posts of elementary trained teachers (ETTs) during two days of counselling that started on Friday.

Punjab additional advocate general PPS Thethi revealed this while appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Friday. Thethi told the court that as many as 1,817 eligible candidates had been called for counselling for 902 posts. As many as 612 vacancies are being filled on Friday and the remaining on Saturday. The Friday counselling was conducted for 385 posts in general category, 182 in backward classes’ category and 45 posts withheld earlier. On Saturday, 150 general posts, 117 backward classes posts and 23 withheld posts will be filled, Thethi told the HC.

The Punjab law officer further said that Deepak Kumar, the lone protester atop a mobile tower in Chandigarh since November 3, is at serial number 220 on the Friday’s list and at serial number 165 on the Saturday’s list. The counselling is part of recruiting teachers against two advertisements of 4,500 and 2,005 posts.

The HC bench of justices SS Saron and Lisa Gill adjourned the hearing twice on Friday as a statement was made by amicus curiae Tanu Bedi in the morning that Kumar was ready to climb down. However, despite efforts of the UT administration and others, he did not budge.

Later, the HC bench closed the suo motu petition in view of the statement made by the state government. The petition was initiated earlier this month following reports of four wannabe ETTs, including some women, climbing towers seeking appointment letters. Others had later come down. The HC disapproved and condemned the conduct of protestors and termed it “unfortunate” and with “misplaced intentions”, but did not pass any harsh order. To prevent a repeat of such incidents, the HC bench has allowed advocates HC Arora, Tanu Bedi and Jagmohan Bhatti to file a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue.