Wannabe ETT teachers gherao Daljit Singh Cheema’s house in Chandigarh

Over 100 wannabe Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers gheraoed government the accommodation of education minister of Punjab, Daljit Singh Cheema, in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

Teachers alleged that after Deepak Kumar, the wannabe ETT, who climbed down a 110-ft tower in Sector 3, Chandigarh, after 51 days of protest on December 24, education department is yet to give recruitment letters to teachers coming under backward category.

A union leader talking to HT said, “Despite high court orders, state government is yet to give postings to 328 candidates under BC category. We want our letters to be issued today itself.”

Police force was deployed outside the house of the minister who was not at home to meet the protestors.

Protestors eventually entered Cheema’s house as well.

A senior police official said, “Teachers want to meet the minister and they are protesting peacefully without hindering law and order. Their names are in the waiting list but they are not ready to wait.”

PROTEST SCENARIO

Notably, Deepak Kumar along with Rakesh Kumar had climbed the tower in the high-security zone of Sector 3, near the Punjab chief minister’s residence on November 3.

Both Rakesh and Deepak had passed the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and are members of Unemployed Teachers’ Union of Punjab, which has been demanding jobs. Deepak Kumar has a postgraduate degree, besides ETT.

Deepak was handed over his job letter stating that he has been posted in Tarn Taran on a contractual basis at a salary of Rs 10,400 and his joining was on December 26, 2016.

Earlier, Deepak’s accomplice Rakesh had climbed down the tower after getting his job letter on December 13.