Wanted criminal Rinda behind contract killing of Hoshiarpur sarpanch in UT

Investigation into the broad daylight murder of Hoshiarpur sarpanch Satnam Singh alias Bittu, (38), sarpanch of Khurdan village in Hoshiarpur’s Garhdiwala tehsil, outside a gurdwara in Sector 38 (west) Chandigarh has settled on contract killing. Police suspect that murder convict,Satnam Singh alias Rinda, fired all seven bullets at Satnam.

“Charanjeet Singh Charni, a Hoshiarpur-based transporter hired the accused to kill Satnam,” alleged Prince, the brother of the deceased Satnam.

Rinda, who hails from Tarn Taran has a long list of other criminal cases pending against him. A hardcore criminal, Rinda, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2011 for the murder of a youth in Tarn Taran in 2008, has been a wanted criminal for the Punjab Police.

Police sources say that in January 2014, he had even attacked jail officials of Patiala Central Jail. Rinda was granted bail in this case and he might have jumped bail. He was one of the main accused, who had on April 8, 2016, fired eight bullets at Students Organisation of India (SOI) president while chasing him with four others for six minutes around Student Centre in PU.

Deceased Hoshiarpur sarpanch Satnam Singh, accused Dilpreet and Harinder alias Akash.

NUMBER OF ACCUSED NOW GOES TO SEVEN

After Monday’s revelations, the number of the accused in the case has now gone up to seven — Dilpreet, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Hawinder alias Akash, Tirath, Bobby and Arshdeep and an unidentified driver. The family members have identified Dilpreet, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Hawinder alias Akash, who as per the family members fired at Satnam Singh.

“Rinda is wanted criminal and police have already announced an award of Rs 50,000 on him,” Prince said, adding that enmity between their family and Charni’s men went back to 1993.

CREMATION, POST-MORTEM TODAY

“We are waiting for our brother from Canada and only then we will cremate the body, most likely, on April 12,” said Prince.

Police sources said three visible bullet injuries — on the right hand and the left foot — were found on the body though detailed report would be available on Tuesday.