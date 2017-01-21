Weather: Cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Cold conditions continued unabated in most parts of Punjab and Haryana today with fog adversely affecting air, rail and road traffic in the two states.

Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place in the two states a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, a MeT Department official said here.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul shivered at 8, 4.8 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Chandigarh, minimum temperature was recorded as 6.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, it said.

In Punjab, Amritsar experienced the cold weather at 7.1 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimums temperatures at 7.6 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Areas affected due to dense fog were Chandigarh, Hisar, Ludhiana and Amritsar among others.