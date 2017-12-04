Wedding ends in dispute over expense in Ludhiana, groom returns without bride

High drama was witnessed at a wedding at Malhotra Resorts near Jalandhar bypass on Sunday after the bride, Bharti, of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, refused to leave with the groom, claiming that his family had demanded dowry.

The woman’s decision came after rituals had been completed and she was bidding her family and relatives goodbye. Sources said an argument between members of the two families over expenses of the wedding ceremony started the fiasco.

Police was called in and Division number 7 SHO sub-inspector Parveen Randev said, “Bharti of Ludhiana and Gagandeep Singh of Hoshiarpur were getting married. An argument over wedding expenses escalated.

The woman even claimed that the groom’s family had demanded dowry. Later, they reached a compromise and decided that the marriage will be called off. The bride went back with her parents.” He added that the two sides had decided to share the wedding expenses and would move court for annulment of marriage.