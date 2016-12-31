What tricity is talking about | Embarrassment for UT police and unwanted guests

EMBARRASSMENT FOR CHANDIGARH POLICE

The tricity is shocked over how police and prosecution goofed up a bomb blast case . In the afternoon of June 30, 1999, a blast took place in the heart of the city — just next to the Milkfed office building in Sector 34. During investigation it was found that Rattandeep Singh, along with Sher Singh and Gurbax Singh, had caused the blast. The trial of Rattandeep began after his arrest in Amritsar. He confessed to the crime and even declared that he had a meeting with Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar before the blast.

Seventeen years after the incident, he was acquitted last week. None of the 29 witnesses, including cops, deposed against him or linked him to the crime. The prosecution only relied on the confession of Rattandeep but it turned out that even that wasn’t properly recorded as the due procedure was not followed.

Take the case of then SHO of sector 34, inspector Nanha Ram. He narrated the whole story of the prosecution but nowhere stated how Rattandeep was involved in the commission of the crime, observed the judge.

Another witness, sub-inspector Pala Ram, said he found no evidence connecting Rattandeep to the case. The result is that the judge gave him the benefit of doubt and acquitted him of all the charges framed against him.

Last year, the police and prosecution were embarrassed when all accused in the Burail jailbreak case were exonerated by the court. This year, this case has spoiled the year for the UT cops and prosecution.

CASH ONLY AT UT’S OUTLETS

All that brouhaha about cashless transactions by the officials of the administration made little sense when I learnt that its own offices have failed to put up such facilities in place. Take the example of CITCO cafeteria at the Sukhna Lake. “We accept only cash,” said the man at the counter. “Why, but your officials said that city has gone cashless now,” argued a woman, offering her card and a mobile wallet. “Ma’m we have applied for a swipe machine and we’re still awaiting the delivery,” he replied. At the adjoining Lake Club, run by the sports department, they have simply put up a note that debit cards, credit cards and Paytm are not accepted here (see pic).

UNWANTED GUESTS

A newly constructed boundary wall in a Sector 3 house where two persons had climbed a tower. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

In the middle of last month, Sector-3 resident Harbans Kaur Sangha was shocked to see some unwanted guests in the most unexpected part of her house! Three aspiring teachers, including two women, had sneaked into her residence by cutting the barbed wire fence from the rear side. They then climbed a 120-ft high mobile tower erected on the premises of the 4.5-kanal house. The octogenarian widow lives alone in the house as her children are abroad. Not willing to take any chances, the woman has now raised the boundary walls of her bungalow and done a few more modifications to fortify her house.

WEATHER TALK

The real chill is experienced in our region only in December and January. But this year as we approach the end of December, the maximum and minimum temperatures are still hovering around 21 and 11 degrees Celsius, which means we are still safe from the cold wave. Weather is always the talking point, isn’t it?