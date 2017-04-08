What tricity is talking about

Winds ‘leave’ a lot to be done

The wind and rain have brought the temperature down by a few notches providing some respite from heat, which is rather unusal in April. This is also that time of the year when leaves can be seen strewn all around. It seems there isn’t a proper system to dispose these leaves of, which have clogged the drains and sewerage at various places.

Costly cashless

This is the time to pay fee for the new session in most tricity schools. One good thing is cashless transactions that many schools have resorted to. While most schools have this as an option, some have completely moved on to cashless transactions. This is definitely a sign of progress on the lines of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been insisting. But there’s a serious problem. For some, it means spending more. Payment by debit card mode online attracts over Rs 200 extra in some banks. Now, when parents are reeling under the massive fee hike, they surely can’t take any more burden.

Crossing the 500-metre hurdle!

Hoteliers are talking of ways to circumvent the Supreme Court restrictions on the sale of liquor. Some are exploring change in entrance to increase motorable distance to over 500 metres so that these properties are out of the purview of the SC order. Officers point out there are three main points in the court order— a facility where lqiuor is sold or served shouldn’t be visible from the highway, it shouldn’t be directly accessible from the highway and it shouldn’t be situated within 500 metres of the outer edge or of a service lane along the highway.

Dhawan’s ‘manch’ move

Former Union minister and BJP leader Harmohan Dhawan has done what was being speculated. He’s finally floated a forum, Jan Kalyan Manch. Though he insists that it’s a non-political forum, it hasn’t stopped his party colleagues to whisper all kinds of things. He had floated a similar ‘manch’ some years back. Called Chandigarh Vikas Manch then, it had contested municipal elections and had won a few seats as well. Dhawan had joined the BJP on big assurances. But he was only isolated with MP Kirron Kher and president Sanjay Tandon calling the shots. Even when there’s talk of the local unit of the party having a new president, he hasn’t been among the front-runners. Clearly Dhawan hasn’t been feeling comfortable in his side role in the saffron party. The question is how seriously the party senior leaders take his ‘manch’ move.