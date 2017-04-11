Wheat procurement begins in Faridkot

The procurement of wheat commenced here on Monday. Rajiv Prashar, deputy commissioner (DC), and local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon inaugurated the process at the grain market here.

Talking to the media, the DC said, “We are aiming to buy 4.65 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat this year against the last year’s 4.49 lakh (MTs. Moreover, we are looking forward to pay money to the farmers within 48 hours after procuring their wheat. All arrangements, including water facility and public toilets, etc have been made. We are ensuring lifting of the crop within 72 hours after its arrival in the market. The procurement will conclude on April 30”.

Prashar requested farmers not to rush their crop to the grain market before properly drying it. Wheat can be procured only at the permissible moisture limit of 12%.

A total of six agencies including Pungrain (Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation), PUNSUP ( Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation), Markfed, Agro, Warehouse and FCI (Food Corporation of India) are purchasing the wheat crop here.

As per the official communiqué, a total of 68 purchase centres have been opened in the district, including 31 in Faridkot city, 16 in Kotkapura, and 21 in Jaitu.

A special team comprising SDMs (sub-divisional magistrates), tehsildars and naib tehsildars has been made to check the arrangements for these agencies and farmers, claimed the DC.

Meanwhile, Dhillon said, “The Congress is committed to the welfare of farmers. We will ensure that they don’t face any problem during the procurement process. There will be total transparency in the purchase of wheat crop from the farmers”.

Baldev Singh, a farmer from Ferozpur, said, “We are happy that procurement has started as farmers really work hard to harvest and sell their crops.”