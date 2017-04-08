Wheel thieves target cars in Chandigarh; 10 cases in 15 days

Shrinking parking spaces and resultant parking of cars on roads outside houses is proving to be an opportunity for thieves to make away with car tyres and accessories. The city, on average records one such case every two days with 40 such complaints to the fore this year, so far.

However, over the past two weeks, 10 cases of such theft — wheels removed from cars parked outside houses — have come to light. The latest case was recorded on Thursday with a Sector-45 resident Sushil waking up to find all four tyres of his vehicle gone.

On all such complaints, a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC is registered.

Only new vehicles targeted

Police said vehicles targeted are new, considering the re-sale value of the tyres and alloys in the second-hand market. A normal jack and bricks are used to uplift four-wheelers.

“As parking spaces are shirking the residents are forced to park vehicles wherever they find space thus compromising with the security of the vehicle. The police are carrying out night patrolling. The residents need to install CCTV cameras and localities need to hire watchmen who can keep surveillance,” added Eish Singhal, SSP Chandigarh.

Wheels have no protection

Most cars have anti-theft systems and an attempt to open the door or windows sets off an alarm. Wheels have no such protection. The miscreants just need a box spanner to unscrew and remove them. Often, the thieves do not even use jacks as miscreants place stones under the chassis to remove the wheels. Police do not rule out possibility of a gang employing mechanics.

Easy steal

There is a high demand of wheels of high-end cars in the second-hand market that is fuelling the wheel thefts in the city. Sources in police said that people into selling tyres claim that the alloys are more in demand than wheels.

Sources said such stolen tyres are easily stored in the second-hand market in city in Burail or neighbouring markets in Zirakpur, Panchkula and Kharar.

Advisory on keeping your wheels safe Install a car alarm that includes sensors that attach to the wheels. The alarm detects when the car gets tilted, and the wheel sensors also detect when the wheels get tampered with.

Wheel locks are a more effective deterrent. There is one wheel lock per wheel. Wheel locks are also available for spare tyres.

Anti-theft lug nuts make it difficult for thieves because of the unconventional shape of the nut. The lug nut which can be opened only with the correct spanner.

If you lose your wheel-lock key, your car or tyre dealer can usually replace it or, at worst, break the lock and put on a new one.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) should hire watchmen to keep surveillance of the vehicles parked in open.

Recent cases

April 6 - A resident of Sector-45 Sushil Mehta reported all 4 tyres of his Swift vehicle stolen.

April 3 - Arun Kumar Verma, resident of Sector 46, Chandigarh reported the theft of all four tyres of his Grand i-10 car.

March 29 - All wheels of a Toyota Fortuner, parked in Sector 33, were stolen.