When Navjot Sidhu carried a temple to the press club in Chandigarh!

Updated: Jan 20, 2017 22:05 IST
The ‘Shiv temple’ placed on a table in front of himself by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu during a media interaction at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Friday, January 20.(Ravi Kumar/HT)

He’s known to be religious, and quite superstitious, but this was a whole new level. At the Chandigarh Press Club on Friday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu carried a small, glittering box wrapped in a bunch of papers.

What was inside surprised many when the cricketer-turned-politician, a known devotee of Lord Shiva, opened the box and placed it on his right side on the table in front of him as he began the interaction. A closer look revealed that it had a Shivling, a Nandi bull and serpents, all forming a miniature temple, in gold!

When he concluded his address, he shut the box, made his signature sound for closure — ‘khataek!’ — and wrapped the miniature mandir in papers again, walking away. After that, he uttered not a word before the media, despite requests.

Also read | No shoes, no black clothes at Harsimrat meet

<