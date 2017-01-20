When Navjot Sidhu carried a temple to the press club in Chandigarh!

He’s known to be religious, and quite superstitious, but this was a whole new level. At the Chandigarh Press Club on Friday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu carried a small, glittering box wrapped in a bunch of papers.

What was inside surprised many when the cricketer-turned-politician, a known devotee of Lord Shiva, opened the box and placed it on his right side on the table in front of him as he began the interaction. A closer look revealed that it had a Shivling, a Nandi bull and serpents, all forming a miniature temple, in gold!

When he concluded his address, he shut the box, made his signature sound for closure — ‘khataek!’ — and wrapped the miniature mandir in papers again, walking away. After that, he uttered not a word before the media, despite requests.

