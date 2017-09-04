Where’s the zing? Kurta pyjamas, swanky cars missing on Panjab University campus this poll season

Breaking with the tradition of wearing kurta pyjamas, student leaders in Panjab University have adopted a casual dress code this council election.

Instead of white straight-fit kurtas with rounded three-fourth sleeves, they can be seen in wrinkled T-shirts, rugged loose jeans and flip-flops or floaters. With just four more days to go for the elections, even other paraphernalia that adds zing to the Panjab University Campus Student Council elections is also missing.

“Everyone has realised wearing kurta pyjama won’t earn them votes.”

Fancy cars bearing party stickers, rallies with sloganeering and even the long speeches without mikes are not visible on the campus. “I admit a lot of things are missing from the campus, including the kurta-pyjama culture,” said dean, students’ welfare (DSW), Emanual Nahar. “I think students have been more engrossed in campaigning this time because not much time is left. Also, they are more aware of the Lyngdoh guidelines this time.” The DSW said the authorities are making efforts to ensure no luxury cars or outsiders enter the campus.

“We have been extra vigilant this time. Also, there is less political interference this time,” he said.

Instead of fancy cars as is the trend during elections, empty roads welcomed visitors at Panjab University on Sunday. (Karun Sharma/HT)

‘Need to connect with students’

Meanwhile, the leaders who used to say that kurta pyjama is their style statement now claim in order to “connect” with the student community they prefer to dress as “normal” students. The student bodies are not even active on social media this time, unlike the last year when they targeted each other through satirical cartoons and also posted updates on their manifestos.

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) leader Navaldeep said, “Leaders used to wear kurta pyjamas when their leaders from Punjab used to visit them. In absence of political interference this time, everyone knows wearing kurta pyjama won’t earn them votes.”

Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) leader Raman Dhaka, who was seen taking rides in a Ferrari car last year, said: “Flaunting cars is fine, as we also working for the students at the same time. However, this time leaders have understood that flaunting money won’t work.” Dhaka said kurta pyjamas have gone out of fashion on the campus. “Old leaders used to wear it, but now with freshers coming in and 21-year-olds filing nominations, the mindset has changed.”