Whoever is Punjab CM, it’s Kejriwal’s responsibility to fulfil promises: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) high command will ensure implementation of the Delhi development model in Punjab if the party forms the government here.

Sisodia was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a poll meeting conducted by AAP candidate from Amritsar South Dr Ajay Gupta.

“Whosoever becomes the Punjab chief minister (after the AAP wins the elections), it will be Arvind Kejriwal’s responsibility to execute the development model as promised to Punjabis,” said Sisodia, while clarifying upon his earlier statement given during a poll meeting at SAS Nagar, wherein he had urged people to vote assuming the AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister (CM) was their future CM.

Claiming his statement was misinterpreted by the media, the Delhi deputy CM said: “For instance, being the Delhi education minister, it will be my responsibility to ensure improvement in the field of education in Punjab in collaboration with my Punjab counterpart... I made that statement in this context.”

Earlier, addressing the poll gathering at Hathi Gate, Sisodia listed the AAP government’s achievements in Delhi, promising the same facilities in Punjab. The AAP leader also targeted Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for drug menace in the state, reiterating that he would be put behind bars within 30 days of the AAP being voted to power.