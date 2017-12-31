Why 20% seats vacant in PGIMER, parliamentary committee raises question

Nearly 20% seats in various categories are lying vacant in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The parliamentary committee has taken a strong note of it and asked the institute to fill the vacancies in a time-bound manner.

The committee strongly recommended that the department should fill the vacancies of medical, paramedical,nursing and technical staff.

On a query regarding vacancy position vis-à-vis sanctioned strength, the department-related parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare noted that nearly 20% seats are vacant in the institute as out of 8,771 sanctioned strength under various categories. It means, 1,616 posts are lying vacant.

The report further mentioned that if possible reduce the administrative staff but increase the paramedical and technical staff.

“With increasing automation, there is a distinct possibility for reduction in requirement of the administrative staff and the resources can be channelised in favour of paramedical and technical staff.”

The institute, in its reply, has mentioned that PGI is undertaking recruitment of all the vacant posts, including faculty, paramedical, nursing, and technical on a regular basis. It has already been decided that recruitment to faculty posts and residents will be undertaken twice a year.

“With the setting up of the speciality centres at present as well as in future, the requisition of additional staff of all categories, including administrative will be needed. The reduction of posts in any category will adversely affect the functioning of the Institute as well as patient care at large,” the PGI’s reply mentioned.

However, the committee found the reply unsatisfactory.

It noted, “Though the department has submitted that ‘recruitment is an ongoing process and the institute is taking steps to recruit people on all the vacant posts but has not indicated the headway made towards filling up the vacancies at PGIMER, The committee treats the reply unsatisfactory.”

“The committee desires to be apprised of the achievement in terms of filling up of vacant posts vis-à-vis sanctioned posts at PGIMER, during the last one year. Also inform whether the funds allocated for expected filling up of vacancies have been utilised or not during the year 2017-18,” the committee mentioned in the report.

‘NEED MORE NURSES, RESIDENT DOCTORS’

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said “There are two categories of staff which is deficient – nurses and resident doctors. We need more faculty at the junior-level like assistant professors. In the future, we will take it up with the SFC and ministry of health that these junior faculty posts have to be there,” he said.

In the PGIMER, there are around 2,000 junior and senior resident doctors and at a given point of time there are nearly 1,800 doctors.

PGIMER deputy director Amitabh Avasthi said, “We have a sanctioned strength of 554 faculty members against that we have only 500 in place. In the last two years, we have recruited nearly 217 doctors. Now, the remaining 50 are to be filled by next year.”

‘ATTRITION RATE FOR NURSES IS HIGH’

Avasthi added, “So far as staff in other categories is concerned, except nursing staff where the attrition rate is high for obvious reasons. We are always short of 500-700 nurses. There is 2,500 sanctioned strength of nurses.”

Avasthi said that there is no shortage of staff in operation theatre. Clerks or other staff are in good number at the institute.