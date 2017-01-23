 Will campaign in Punjab only if Captain promises SYL water for Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda | punjab$regional-takes | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 23, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Will campaign in Punjab only if Captain promises SYL water for Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

punjab Updated: Jan 23, 2017 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Highlight Story

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Monday that he will campaign for the party in the Punjab election “only if (Punjab Congress chief) Capt Amarinder Singh assures Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal waters for Haryana publicly”.

Hooda was speaking on the sidelines of a protest over demonetisation by the Himachal Congress unit outside the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) regional office in Shimla. He said Amarinder had abrogated the SYL treaty. “If he assures publicly that he will give waters from SYL to Haryana I will campaign there,” Hooda said adding, “Otherwise I will not go to campaign as interests of the people of Haryana are more important than elections for me.”

However, he claimed the Congress will win Punjab. “In five states that are going to polls, Congress will form the government. I was on way to Shimla via Punjab and have spoken with people. People are for the Congress,” he said.

On demonetisation, he said, “It is a big poll issue. The decision is anti-people. It will not only affect the poor people but also hit the country’s economy adversely,” he said. Quoting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Hooda said the country’s growth is likely to come down by 2-3% due to the move.

tags

more from punjab

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you