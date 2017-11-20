Will get Paramjit Kaur back from Saudi Arabia: Damdami Taksal

Sikh organisation Damdami Taksal organised a press conference here o Sunday. “We will soon contact Paramjit Kaur’s family and help in rescuing her from Saudi Arabia,” said Baba Sandeep Singh of Damdami Taksal.

Kaur of Gorsiya Nihal, 46 km from the district headquarters, had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a house help on July 13. Singh said, Damdami Taksal helped Goraya resident Reena to return home on Saturday. Also Hoshiarpur based Akvinder Kaur was helped by the educational organisation to return home, he said. He said that till now no one from Paramjit Kaur’s family has come forward and asked for help.

“We will provide every possible assistance to help Paramjit. Now, our target is to rescue Paramjit Kaur,” he said.

Few days back Jalandhar member Parliament (MP) Santokh Singh Chaudhary had sought help of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, to rescue the 39-year-old woman of Jalandhar district.

Even though Swaraj had earlier claimed that Paramjit has been rescued from her employer and will return to India on November 4.But the embassy later informed that till the time the ‘buyers’ are not paid the amount they had paid to the agent under the agreement, they won’t be able to rescue her. The family does not have money to arrange her return ticket.

Stayed in jail for one and half months: Reena

Goraya-based Reena ,34, who returned home after living for one year in Saudi Arabia while talking to media said she spend one and half months in the jail. “After I posted a video on the social media platform seeking help to escape, my owners found out about it and complained against me in the labour court,” said Reena.

“I lived in an extreme condition and was tortured for one year. I was kept in custody along with other over thousand girls from different parts of the world who are trapped there,” she said.