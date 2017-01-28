Will induct Akali candidate from Mohali in cabinet: Punjab CM Badal

Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Paty (SAD-BJP) combine candidate from SAS Nagar TPS Sidhu will be given cabinet minister portfolio if the alliance forms government in the state for third consecutive term.

Addressing a rally in support of Sidhu, a former bureaucrat who also served as SAS Nagar deputy commissioner, Badal said, “Sidhu will be inducted as a minister due his administrative abilities and visionary thinking. He knows the problems of people and will get their solutions.”

WILL HOLD SANGAT DARSHAN IN SAS NAGAR

TPS Sidhu promised the residents of SAS Nagar to hold sangat darshan in the constituency. “Sangat darshan is a way to voice your concerns and get immediate solutions,” he said.

“The amount under the Shagan scheme will be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 51,000. Every village will be treated on a par with the cities as far as development is concerned,” he said.

MINORITIES PRIDE OF PUNJAB: BANSAL

Former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said the Congress, if voted to power, will provide 5-marla plots or houses to Muslims and Christians whose annual income is up to Rs 5 lakh and do not own a house.

Bansal, who was campaigning for party candidate from SAS Nagar Balbir Sidhu at Phase 11, said minority communities were pride of Punjab and the Congress would work for their welfare.

“The Congress’ aim is to provide benefit in schemes and programmes which include housing for homeless, loan waiver on self-employment activities and reservation in educational institution on a par with other economic weaker section in the state,” the former railway minister said.

CONGRESS TO TAKE CARE OF EMPLOYEES’ INTERESTS

“After forming government in Punjab, the Congress will focus on solving employees’ grievances. The Congress is the only party in the state which can take care of employees’ interests. By electing Congress, employees can expect speedy action on their long-pending demands,” said Balbir Sidhu.

“The Congress government will also expedite implementation of the sixth pay commission report. We will not to allow recruitment of contractual staff against regular posts and will regulare all ad hoc and contractual employees,” said the Congress candidate.