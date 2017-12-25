Will name proposed skill varsity after Guru Gobind Singh: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced to name the proposed skill development university at Chamkaur Sahib after 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh and also revive the Anandpur Sahib Urban Development Authority.

The CM made these announcements while addressing a gathering opposite Keshgarh Sahib Gurdwara, Anandpur Sahib, after paying obeisance to at the sanctum sanctorum of the historic gurdwara, on the conclusion of the 10th Guru’s 350th birth anniversary commemoration celebrations.

“I will also request the Centre to declare the highway from Anandpur Sahib to Hazur Sahib at Nanded (Maharashtra) Guru Gobind Singh Marg,” Amarinder said.

Besides former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the CM’s wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur, Congress leaders Asha Kumari, Harish Chaudhary and Ambika Soni; Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Rana KP Singh were present on the occasion.

The former PM and Amarinder were presented ‘siropas’ by Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib jathedar Raghbir Singh, which the CM described as a moment he will always cherish.

Underlining his government’s commitment to the upliftment of the holy town, the CM said the revival of Anandpur Sahib Urban Development Authority will pave the way for the upgrade of infrastructure and basic amenities in the town.

The skill development university, for which the government has already approved 100 acres of land, will help empower the children of the holy land and make them employable in the competitive global job market, he said.

Amarinder highlighted the potential for a food park in the Ropar-Anandpur Sahib belt besides scope for development of large manufacturing units of earthmoving machinery, trucks and buses’ bodies.

He also mooted a stone-crusher zone in the belt. Being close to Ludhiana, a textile park can be planned in the area, he said, adding textile major Sportking is planning to set up a large unit in Ropar.

In his address, Manmohan Singh said the real tribute to Guru Gobind Singh will be to follow his path and bring an end to gender discrimination.

“As true Sikhs, we should not discriminate between men and women and should provide equal opportunities of education to both genders to help them become ideal citizens,” he said.

The former PM also sought people’s support to stamp out drug menace from society. He also gave a clarion call to the common man, religious and volunteer organisations to work for the protection of environment.