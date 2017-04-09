Will not contest next Lok Sabha polls: Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who represents the Patiala constituency in Lok Sabha, said on Sunday that he will not contest the next general elections. Dr Gandhi, who had won the 2014 polls on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, was suspended by the AAP along with Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa for “anti-party” activities in 2015 .

“I am in no mood to contest any elections in future, neither on any party ticket nor as an independent candidate,” said Dr Gandhi, who was in Sangrur to attend a seminar. The MP said he was a common man practising as a doctor, who got influenced by the AAP, which later changed its character. “When I had joined the AAP, it was like an emerging sun, but later it came out to be a sun with several black spots,” he said.

“Even my health and age will not allow me to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but I will guide the youth and citizens. We will work together on several issues and raise them in the Parliament and other forums,” he said.

Dr Gandhi said he had been studying policies of different countries on controlling drug menace for the past two years.

“I have reached to the conclusion that if we want to curb drug menace in Punjab, we should allow the sale of traditional drugs. I even met the chief minister and argued that drugs cannot be controlled within a day. We should save addicts and supply them with drugs according to their needs in a controlled environment,” he said.

Punjab Front, floated by Dr Gandhi ahead of the Punjab polls, failed to make any impact. The party had fielded nine candidates, all of whom lost their deposits.