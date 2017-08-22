Will offer cheaper power to IT bellwethers who train college students: Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said that IT companies providing industrial training to engineering students will be given cheaper electricity than the standard industry rate.

Channi, who launched the state-wide job fair, at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Monday, told HT, “To improve quality of industrial training in engineering streams, the state govt is all set to offer cheaper electricity to Information Technology (IT) companies on the condition that they will provide industrial training to students.”

He added that the state government will also establish a research centre to upgrade the syllabus of technical education and industrial training. Sources said most students across the state did their six-month industrial training as part of their course at a local training institute.

“The panel to upgrade syllabus will include experts from the industry and academicians. The syllabus will be made according to the need in ITIs. The syllabus will be reviewed every three years,” the minister added.

He also claimed that the government planned to spend Rs 100 crore on strengthening of infrastructure of government ITIs and polytechnic colleges this year.

‘Technical exams to be held under CCTV surveillance’

The minister added, “The Punjab government will also ensure that all exams in ITIs and technical education institutes will be held under CCTV surveillance. Bio-metric attendance system will be installed in technical institutions.” He also claimed that the Punjab government will open a skill development centre to train youths.