Will put an end to VIP culture in Punjab, says Sanjay Singh

Promising the ‘moon’ to the business community in the city, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh during an interaction with traders in Ludhiana on Friday night said he will put an end to the VIP culture in the state if voted to power.

He also promised a special package to revive the industry.

“We are against the VIP culture but it is unfortunate that it is prevalent everywhere in the state. We haven’t asked for any security and will bring an end to this culture if voted to power,” he said. Lamenting that 20,000 units have shut down over the years as the ruling Akali government imposed hefty taxes and made electricity costlier for the industrialists, Singh promised the traders he will reduce the cost of electricity meant for commercial use in order to increase the production.

Singh also lambasted the BJP for demonetisation and said it will ‘kill’ the economy. “In a country where 87% of the economy thrives on cash, the Prime Minister wants to make it cashless. Will you buy vegetables with Paytm and credit card? ? A large number of labourers have been laid off and all this is adversely affecting the business,” he said in his address to the traders.

Responding to a question as to what the party will do to benefit the labourers, Singh said the wages will be increased and they have a plan to provide free medical to the labourers if voted to power.

“At present business is going out of Punjab. There is a serious law and order problem. When government works honestly , there is no dearth of funds,” he said.

Responding to a query on whether the party plans to act against private education institutes in Punjab who overcharge in the name of education, Singh said that he will put an end to such practices.

WILL WIN MORE THAN 100 SEATS IN THE STATE

Claiming that the party will win a sweeping majority in the forthcoming assembly elections, Singh said that they are sure of getting a sweeping majority in the state as the people are fed up of Congress and Akalis. He said they will announce the name of the party’s CM candidate when the ‘right time comes’.