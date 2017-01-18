Will reform Punjab judiciary if AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if voted to power, their government would usher in reforms in the judicial system in Punjab besides promising to resolve the lawyers’ long-pending issues.

Kejriwal said this while interacting with lawyers at the district courts complex.

Addressing a gathering of more than 150 lawyers of the Ludhiana district bar association, Kejriwal said drugs and corruption were ailing the state and the issue needs to be dealt with strictly. He claimed that Punjab will be the first corruption-free state in the country.

“We have not tolerated corruption in Delhi. Even MLAs who were found to be dishonest were taken to task. We will follow the same system in Punjab once our party comes to power. Any MLA indulging in corruption will be sent to jail,” he said.

Kejriwal also stated that the Punjab Police have to face a lot of political interference and, therefore, they cannot work freely. “If we form government here, the police will be free from political pressure,” he said.

The lawyers raised the issue of parking hassles they have to face on daily basis and the absence of a law bhawan in the city. Kejriwal promised that he will boost courts infrastructure in a big way.