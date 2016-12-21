Will shut down Sukhvilas if voted to power: Sukhpal Khaira

Terming ‘The Oberoi Sukhvilas’ hotel venture of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal as ‘illegal’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesman Sukhpal Khaira on Tuesday said the party would scrap the “illegal project” if voted to power in Punjab.

“The AAP will not only scrap the illegal project but also force the Badals to pay Rs 30 crore, which they diverted from the public exchequer to construct roads towards the seven-star resort,” Khaira said while addressing the media here.

Khaira said the Badals have looted the people of Punjab and amassed huge properties and promoted their businesses be it transport, hotels, cable, mining or liquor trade.

To benefit their own seven-star resort , the Badals deliberately promoted the New Chandigarh project and even carpeted a stretch of 2.8 km road from the Siswan T-Point to Pallanpur village to reduce the distance between the hotel and the Chandigarh International Airport, Khaira said.

He said the entire project is illegal and it violates all environment rules under the law and it has been found by the AAP’s RTI wing. A complaint was made to Union ministry of forest and environment in this regard, which took a serious note of it and sought an explanation from the Punjab government in this regard, he said.

He demanded that a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court should enquire into the project. The AAP government will set up a commission to look into irregularities by the Badal family.