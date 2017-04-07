 Will sue Lalli Majithia, says Khalsa College management | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Will sue Lalli Majithia, says Khalsa College management

punjab Updated: Apr 07, 2017 10:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Lalli Majithia

Khalsa College Charitable Society honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. (HT Photo)

Terming the allegations made by Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Lalli Majithia against the Khalsa College Charitable Society (KCCS) as “false” and “frivolous”, Khalsa College management on Thursday announced to take legal action against him.

Read more

Society’s honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina in a press release said the allegations by Lalli were `imaginative thinking’ and they were seeking legal opinion to file a defamation case against him. “Lalli made politically motivated allegations against the management and presented false details before the media ,” he said. “Khalsa College is the pride of not only Sikhs , but of the country. By making false allegations Lalli Majithia has tried to tarnish its image for his ulterior motives,’’ said Chhina.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you