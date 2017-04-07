Will sue Lalli Majithia, says Khalsa College management

Terming the allegations made by Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Lalli Majithia against the Khalsa College Charitable Society (KCCS) as “false” and “frivolous”, Khalsa College management on Thursday announced to take legal action against him.

Society’s honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina in a press release said the allegations by Lalli were `imaginative thinking’ and they were seeking legal opinion to file a defamation case against him. “Lalli made politically motivated allegations against the management and presented false details before the media ,” he said. “Khalsa College is the pride of not only Sikhs , but of the country. By making false allegations Lalli Majithia has tried to tarnish its image for his ulterior motives,’’ said Chhina.