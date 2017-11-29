Winter blues: Three more morning flights from Chandigarh grounded

Three flights will remain suspended for around two months in anticipation of bad weather up to January 31. These include two flights of Air India and one of Jet Airways.

Air India local manager RS Negi said the Kullu flight at 9:50am has been grounded from December 4 and Delhi flight at 7:25am has been suspended from December 15.

“This has been done keeping in view the foggy condition that usually prevail here, making air operations difficult, especially during morning hours,” said Negi. Jet Airways too suspended its Delhi flight at 7:45am, confirmed a local staff member.

Bangkok flight from December 11

Meanwhile, there is no change in the revised winter schedule released on Tuesday, except the inclusion of the much-anticipated Bangkok flight.

It will fly thrice a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) at 1:35pm from December 11. The average fare of the return journey will be between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18000.

In the revised schedule, the airport will operate 29 flights till February 17. “It includes three flights being temporarily suspended,” said an airport official.