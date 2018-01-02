Winter woes: Schools shut in SBS Nagar; Jalandhar, Kapurthala admn changes timings

The SBS Nagar administration has issued directions to keep all the schools, both government as well as private, in the region to remain closed for next four days, pertaining to the bad weather conditions, on Tuesday.

The schools will reopen on January 8. The Jalandhar and Kapurthala administration has also directed the school authorities to change the morning timings of the schools, 10am for Kapurthala schools and 10.30am for Jalandhar schools.

Jalandhar and Kapurthala administration has directed the school authorities to shift the timings of the classes due to decrease in visibility on roads. The minimum temperature recorded in Jalandhar was 7.0°C. (Pardeep Pandit/HT)

According to the statements issued by the SBS Nagar administrator Amit Kumar, the schools will remain closed from January 3 to January 6 due to dense fog in the region as it decreases the visibility on roads, leading to increase in road mishaps.

Meanwhile, the Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar and Kapurthala DC Mohammad Tayyab also asked the school authorities to ensure the implementation of the orders.

Minimum temperatures settled up to four notches below normal in most parts of Punjab. (Pardeep Pandit/HT )

“I asked the higher authorities to close down the district schools for next four days, keeping in mind the dip in temperature,” Tayyab said.