Winter woes: Schools shut in SBS Nagar; Jalandhar, Kapurthala admn changes timings
The Jalandhar and Kapurthala administration has directed the school authorities to change the morning timings of the schools, 10am for schools in Kapurthala and 10.30am for schools in Jalandhar.punjab Updated: Jan 02, 2018 15:42 IST
The SBS Nagar administration has issued directions to keep all the schools, both government as well as private, in the region to remain closed for next four days, pertaining to the bad weather conditions, on Tuesday.
The schools will reopen on January 8. The Jalandhar and Kapurthala administration has also directed the school authorities to change the morning timings of the schools, 10am for Kapurthala schools and 10.30am for Jalandhar schools.
According to the statements issued by the SBS Nagar administrator Amit Kumar, the schools will remain closed from January 3 to January 6 due to dense fog in the region as it decreases the visibility on roads, leading to increase in road mishaps.
Meanwhile, the Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar and Kapurthala DC Mohammad Tayyab also asked the school authorities to ensure the implementation of the orders.
“I asked the higher authorities to close down the district schools for next four days, keeping in mind the dip in temperature,” Tayyab said.