Witerati: Baba deeds indiscreet trigger many a tweet

To say Baba Ram Rahim sparked a storm not only on the street but also on the social mediascape will sound a fallout too discreet. Even as Haryana erupted into arson as much as angst, Twitter also saw explosion Left Right and Centre, with trending tweets spelling not only several styles but also side storms.

On the sidelines of Baba’s court verdict, certain Tweeple managed to court controversy of their own. For actor Siddharth Malhotra, there couldn’t have been a worse Friday for flick “A Gentleman” to hit the screens, a time when Baba faced jail for acting ungentlemanly. Siddharth’s undoing was that he plugged his Bleak Friday with Black Friday, triggering a trail of tweets longer than Baba’s court-ferrying fleets.

His “plugged” tweet, “To the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon,” saw trolls as acerbic as, “Yeh toh Sachin ka baap nikla promotion mein” and “Zyada gym karne se teri akal ghutno mein chali gayi hai!” to taunts that sounded bulletproof, ‘I am planning to go to Panchkula ... just give me the movie in phone. I would love to watch it between teargas and bullets!”

Sid speak showed some Tweeple have a knack for marching right into the eye of the storm, thanks to the proverbial foot – by positioning the foot in the mouth at a wrong time when certain arms were at work, the long arm of the law engaged overtime to catch up with “A (Non)Gentleman”.

Then there was another controversy’s child who also did court it, with a swag that smacked of historicity a la “kis kis(s) ka kissa”. Singer Mika Singh sure knew how to strike a discordant note: “My best wishes to@gurmeetramrahim bhaaji ... I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time”

Baba’s timing in court was bang on, but Mika’s tweet timing wasn’t. Mika meant to spell swag with his Baba connection brag, but trolls lost no time to drive home the ill-timing, “Iske ya tere baap ki haveli nahi court jo time pe nahi jayega!”

At a time when Tweeple erupted in Baba bashing, be it Gautam Gambhir or Anupam Kher’s scathing tweets, Mika was so busy playing buddy to Baba “bhaaji” that he again crossed the line of control (in cyberia) a la his recent “Apna Pakistan” tweet.

His was a classic case of extending a hand – a friendly one – in an hour when another arm — long arm of the law — was poised for an unfriendly catch.

Times of such shock see not only people shaken, there’s a species of Tweeple whose creative juices also get served, shaken and stirred!

For better or verse, Tweeple tossed up not just creative prose (“How could they ignore the rioting on the wall?”) but also plenty poetic dose. Baba brought out the poet in Tweeple Left Right and Centre, with netas to abhinetas tweeting the Baba brand of poetry — from “Dharti sunahri ambar nila, har Baba rangila ... Aisa desh hai mera” to a poem that didn’t circulate as much in our childhood curriculum as it did Twitter rounds in post-rioting “worry-culum”: “Baba Black Sheep, have you any fools? Yes sir... Yes sir, two states full”.