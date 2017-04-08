With army seeking changes in design, new Bathinda ISBT project set to be delayed

With authorities of Bathinda Cantonment seeking changes in the design of the proposed new inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) along the Bathinda-Barnala road, the project, the foundation stone of which was laid by Union food processing industries minister Harsimrart Kaur Badal ahead of Punjab assembly polls is set to be delayed further.

The improvement trust, which will execute the project hasn’t yet got the required permission of the military authorities of the Cantonment for starting the construction of the new ISBT as the project site is adjacent to the cantonment.

The trust had sent the design of the project to military authorities for necessary permission in December last year. With a motive to woo the city voters ahead of Punjab assembly polls, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur had laid the foundation stone of the new ISBT on December 13 last year even as the improvement trust hadn’t got the required permission from the military for starting the work on it.

The improvement trust officials at that time had said that all the concerns of the military have been accommodated in the design so the permission was only a matter of time. The permission hasn’t come till now.

Executive officer, improvement trust, Gora Lal Jindal, said that the military authorities have asked for some changes in the drawing of the project.

“As per the concerns of the army which relate mainly to the entry point and not the basic design, we have prepared a new design by making some changes in the earlier design, which will be discussed in the trust meeting to be held soon. The new design will be sent to military authorities seeking permission and tenders for work will be floated only after that,” he said. He, however, didn’t give any timeframe for doing so.

The project is hanging fire for the past many years. As per the design, a total of 18 acres of land will be used out of which eight acres will be used for bus ways, two acres for workshop while a commercial complex will be developed on rest of eight acres. The new bus stand will have other facilities of a modern bus stand such as air conditioned waiting hall, canteens and restaurants.

The bus stand will have 40 bus counters and 10 ticket counters. Besides this, there would be 10 to 15 counters for local and mini buses. There would be separate counters for air conditioned (AC) buses. The bus stand has facility for 1,000 passengers and will have AC waiting rooms. The passengers will also have facilities for drinking water, toilets, canteen at the ground level. Parking space for 200 cars and as many two-wheelers will also come up.

Why need of new ISBT?

The city is in dire need of new bus stand equipped with all the facilities. The present bus stand on the Bathinda-Mansa road is in a dilapidated condition and lacks basic amenities. The bus stand bears a filthy look with no cleanliness and potholes dotting the whole area. The bus stand in the middle of city also results in traffic chaos.

Surprisingly, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is earning daily ₹20,700 by taking adda (bus stand) fee from the private bus transporters while lakhs are earned through rented commercial establishments every month.

Gurpreet Singh, in-charge of a private bus firm said: “There is no provision of drinking water. The bus stand is in pathetic condition as cleanliness is a casualty here. People don’t even have proper facility of bathrooms and have to face embarrassment. We pay adda fee but no facilities are being provided to us”.