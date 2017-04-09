Wooing investors: Capt Amarinder to meet Ambanis, Mahindra, Godrej in Mumbai

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will begin his three-day trip to Mumbai as part of the ‘Invest Punjab’ initiative on Monday.

Accompanied by a high-profile official delegation, the CM will meet the who’s who of the Indian industry, beginning with Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Monday evening.

He will also be meeting ICICI Bank Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Chanda Kochhar, Goldman Sachs chairman Sonjoy Chatterjee, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej and KPMG India chairman and CEO Arun K Kumar the same day.

On Tuesday, Capt would meet Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and Reliance ADAG chairman Anil Ambani . He is also slated to hold intensive discussions with RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka, Hindustan Unilever Ltd CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd chairman Anand Mahindra later in the day.

Other business leaders who are scheduled to call upon the CM in the course of the day include L&T director and executive vice-president Shailendra N Roy and Hinduja Group chairman Ashok P Hinduja. The programme agenda also includes meetings with the organisation of pharmaceutical producers of India and an Ashoka University delegation, besides a roundtable with industry leaders.

The delegation also included finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, irrigation and power minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, senior adviser to CM Lt Gen Tejinder Singh Shergill (retd), media adviser to CM Raveen Thukral and chief principal secretary to CM Suresh Kumar. Others accompanying the CM are secretary (political) Karanpal Singh Sekhon, principal secretary, industries, Anirudh Tewari, Punjab Bureau of Industrial Promotion CEO DK Tiwari and additional CEO Shruti Singh.

“The Punjab government, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder, is committed to streamlining the systems in the state to facilitate hassle-free industrial development, while wooing investors, in an industry-friendly environment,” said an official spokesperson.