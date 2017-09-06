Woman kills 22-day-old granddaughter in Barnala

A woman allegedly killed her 22-day-old granddaughter in Barnala on Tuesday, hid the body in a bed box and cooked a story that the baby had been stolen by someone.

Sources said accused Kamlesh Kaur, a resident of Rahi Basti, has four granddaughters from her two daughters and the recent birth of a girl child by her son’s wife perturbed her so much that she decided to get rid of her.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Chhibber said, “Kamlesh allegedly killed her granddaughter by strangulation. The baby was found dead from the bed box on Tuesday late evening. On the basis of the statement of the accused’s husband Judge Singh, we have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against her.”

When the accused claimed that the baby had been stolen, the family members and the police searched for her for many hours. Finally, the police zeroed in on the house of the victim and discovered the baby from the bed box. The girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.