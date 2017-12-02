Woman, paramour held for killing husband, his aide in Amritsar

Amritsar rural Police on Friday claimed to have cracked a double-murder case in 24 hours and arrested a woman and her paramour for the murder of her husband and his friend. Residents of Maqboolpura locality, Mandeep Singh alias Nikka, 21, and his friend Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 27, were found murdered on Wednesday.

Their bodies were found along Qila Mionka-Fatehpur Rajputan village road near Jandiala Guru in a pool of blood. The bodies had injuries from sharp-edged weapons.

Nikka’s father Kulwant Singh had lodged a complaint, claiming that his son had his friend, Gopi, were missing, after having left home on Tuesday evening to shop for wedding of Gopi’s brother-in-law.

SSP Amritsar, rural, Parampal Singh supervised the investigation which found that the murder was result of the illicit relationship of Gopi’s wife Manmeet Kaur with Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, resident of Manawala village.

“A few months ago, Nimma went to Gopi’s house for whitewash during which he became a fast friend of his and Nikka, who resided in neighbourhood. Subsequently, the trio began to meet frequently. Meanwhile, Manmeet fell into an affair with Nimma and the duo planned to marry,” Parampal told reporters in a press conference on Friday.

Considering Gopi as an obstacle to their plans, both conspired to eliminate him. “Nimma called both to his house at Manawala village, where he got them to drink countrymade liquor. When they were drunk, Nimma led them to under a tree and stabbed them,” the police officials added.

The accused were arrested from Qila Mionka railway station, from where they were to board a train to Uttar Pradesh. The sharp-edged weapon used in the murder was also recovered from the house of Nimma. “Investigation is on,” officers said.