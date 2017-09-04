Woman’s grave excavated for post-mortem in Malerkotla

Eighteen days after the burial of a 32- year-old woman, the police excavated her grave in the presence of duty magistrate on the orders of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Monday at Bhaini Kamboan village near Amargarh

Nasim was buried on August 17 after her death in the presence of her relatives and other residents of the village. However, the deceased’s mother, Khurshida, a resident of Sherwani Kot, who was also present at the time of burial, approached the SDM of Malerkotla and the police on August 31 alleging that her daughter was murdered and demanded postmortem of the body.

As per information, Nasim was married 14 years ago to Salim in Bhaini Kamboan village. The coupe had three children. According to the complaint of Khurshida, her daughter was buried in her presence but, later, she realised that Nasim had died under suspicious circumstances and she might have been murdered by ‘hanging’.

Meanwhile, after the orders of the SDM, duty magistrate Gurdarshan Singh and police officials reached the graveyard of Bhaini Kamboan and excavated the body. A team of three doctors conducted postmortem of her body at the civil hospital, Malerkotla, on Sunday.

“We are investigating the matter and waiting for a report. On the orders of the SDM, her grave was excavated, but further action will be taken according to the report” said Baljit Singh, station house officer, Amargarh police station.