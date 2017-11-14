World Diabetes Day: ‘You just have to be a little disciplined’

To live with the knowledge that one is diabetic is not easy. Many find it hard to come to terms with when doctors inform them about their medical condition. Doctors say the disease can be contained if corrective measures are taken at the right time. failure to do so, generally leads to fatal consequences.

Fighting diabetes for 54 years but fit at 82

Eighty two-years-old SK Mittal is fighting type 2 diabetes for the last 54 years. The Sector-19 resident was 28 years old when he was diagnosed for this. Since then, he has religiously followed his medication.

“When I was young, I used to drink alcohol a lot. I never imagined that I will be diagnosed for diabetes because we believed that those who drink can’t be affected by diabetes. The reality however is different,” he says.

The octogenarian adds that for the last 54 years, he has made it a point to never miss exercise, medication or diet. “There is a fixed time for everything. I believe this disciplined life is the reason behind my good health today,” he says, adding smilingly that even at 82, he can drive without using spectacles. Besides a disciplines lifestyle, the advancements in medicines has also helped patients to fight diabetes.

Dr Anil Bhansali from PGIMER says that things have changed in the last one decade. “Now the number of antibiotic drugs that are used to reduce blood glucose level has increased from two to eight. They are more effective because they target different mechanisms. Besides, now superior quality of insulin are also available in the market.” He added that diabetes can be successfully combated if one adheres to proper medication. “There are many more examples like that of SK Mittal,” he said.

Diagnosed at 5, going strong at 41

In a similar case, 41-year-old Satinder Pal Singh has been fighting diabetes for the last 36 years. He was five when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. “As a child, I used to feel bad because I could not eat sweets. However, proper medication has ensured that today I am still leading a healthy life,” says Satinder.

Everyday, he takes a 6-km walk twice, never misses his four insulin injections and follows a strict diet plan.“At times, I think diabetes has made me a healthy and disciplined person. Despite being diagnosed, you can lead a normal life. You just have to be a little disciplined,” he says.