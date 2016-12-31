Year end treat: Ludhiana traffic police to offer discounted ride coupons to tipplers

Post demonetisation blues, end of the year brings some cheer for tipplers as now they can party hard and still head back home safely on the New Year eve on Saturday, courtesy Ludhiana traffic police who are collaborating with app-based cab services to provide discounted ride coupons to them.

Ola and Uber cab companies, that have been roped in by the police, will drop any person upto Rs 100 within the police commissionerate area. The discount will be provided only to those who use a code given on the Facebook page of the traffic police.

Sachin Gupta, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said heavy discount will be provided to those who want to drink and enjoy during the night of December 31. “It is important that people of the city should enjoy, but they should drink responsibly,” said Gupta.

He said that representatives of Ola and Uber would also be present at major checkpoints in the city and anyone found drunk will be sent to his home in the cab after his or her vehicle is impounded.

The traffic police will install at least 53 checkpoints in different areas of the city to check speed limits in order to avoid accidents. Checkpoints near Westend Mall, MBD Mall, PVR Cinemas, Hambran Road, Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Samrala Chowk among other areas will be installed.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Dhruv Dahiya said that to ensure a smooth New Year eve, policemen with alcometers will be stationed at eight points in the city. These areas include MBD Mall, Lodhi Club, PVR Cinemas, Malhar road. Sutlej Club, Model Town, Nirvana Club and Phullanwal road.

At least 50 traffic police officials will be deployed at all T points within the city so that there is no traffic chaos anywhere. “Five towing vehicles will do the rounds of the city till late night on Saturday in order to avoid to control traffic problem. On the other hand, traffic radars will also be deployed to keep a check on speeding vehicles in the city,” said Dhruv Dahiya.

ADCP traffic, ACP traffic, four traffic inspectors among other officers will be on duty from Saturday till Sunday 9am.