Yet another of Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s trusted officers under CBI scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against ML Tayal, a retired IAS officer and one time principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. With this, yet another of Hooda’s trusted officer has come under the scanner of CBI. Hooda is himself facing CBI probe in multiple cases.

The CBI is investigating the Manesar land release case, the allotment of an institutional plot in Panchkula to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) at old rates, irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula and the purchase of Raxil fungicide made during Hooda’s chief ministership.

Officers under scanner

Former IAS officer Chattar Singh: The former IAS officer was the principal secretary to chief minister (PSCM), Hooda when industrial plots of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in Panchkula were allotted during the Congress rule. Singh was questioned by the CBI couple of months ago regarding the alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots to the persons considered close to the then chief minister. Since the then chairman of HUDA (former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda) has been named by the CBI in the case, Singh’s questioning was sought in light of his position as the PSCM where he handled the issues pertaining to Town and Country Planning department and HUDA. Singh, now a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), though has not been named in the FIR registered by the CBI. The residence of the former IAS officer was also raided by the CBI in 2016 in connection with the Manesar land release case. Singh was holding the charge of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce apart from being the Additional PSCM when the land was released. He was one of the handpicked officers of Hooda and remained in the chief minister’s office from 2005 to 2013, first as Additional PSCM and then as PSCM.

Serving IAS officer SS Dhillon: A serving IAS officer SS Dhillon too remained the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and held key several key positions during Hooda’s reign. Though Dhillon, who was the chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), has been named in the FIR registered by the CBI regarding the allotment of an institutional plot to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) at old rates, the officer had opposed the allotment. Opposing the restoration of plot to AJL, Dhillon as chief administrator of HUDA had written on the file that there was no merit in the request and a case needs to be filed. His views were also endorsed by the then Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning, Shakuntala Jakhu. However, Hooda as the then chairman of HUDA overruled the officials to restore the plot. Dhillon’s residence was also raided by the central agency as a part of its probe in Manesar land release case. The officer was then Director, Town and Country Planning.

Retired IAS officer DPS Nagal: The officer who remained the chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) during Hooda’s rule was named by the CBI’s first information report (FIR) in Panchkula industrial plots allotment . Hooda, who was the chairman of Authority has also been named in the FIR. The CBI had registered a case on the basis of a State Vigilance Bureau FIR which cited irregularities and favouritism in the allotment of industrial plots. Nagal was considered an officer with close proximity to Hooda.

Serving IAS officer Rajiv Arora: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at Arora’s premises couple of months back after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Manesar land release case. Arora who was the Managing Director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) when the land was released was considered a trusted officer of the former chief minister.