You will get a free Uber ride if police impounds your car in Chandigarh on New Year’s Eve

Chandigarh police have taken a remarkable step to ensure safety for those found drunk while driving, ahead of the New Year’s Eve tonight in the city.

If your car gets impounded by Chandigarh police at drunken driving naka tonight, you need not to panic, as the Chandigarh Traffic Police has collaborated with Uber cabs to help people get home safe on New Year’s Eve.

Those who will fall in the police net tonight will still have the privilege to enjoy a free ride.

STEPS TAKEN 2,000 cops including 8 DSPs and 25 inspectors have been deployed in the city

106 nakas in the city including 20 drunk and driving nakas

Nine ambulances on duty along with eight fire tenders, seven hydraulic ladders

300 traffic cops and around 200 home-guard volunteers deployed

A senior police official said, “The motive is to ensure public safety. We don’t want anyone to get hurt and thus we collaborated with UBER cab service especially for the New Year.”

In order to maintain law and order in the city, teams of Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles, with all-women members, have been stationed near Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Hotel Metro in Sector 35 and Hotel President in Sector 26. Inspector Reena Yadav will supervise these teams.