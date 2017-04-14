Youngsters vie for top spot at turban-tying contest on Baisakhi in Ludhiana  

Turban is not an ordinary piece of cloth rather it is a symbol of one’s pride and religion. It is an article of faith symbolising self-respect, courage and tradition. And this Baisakhi, a large number of youngsters hailing from different pockets of the district got an opportunity to showcase their turban tying skills in two different contests organised at Kila Raipur village and Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara of the city on Thursday.

At Kila Raipur, the contest was organised at Kila Raipur Youth Club (KRYC) at Nankana Sahib Public School with the support of NRI’s of the village while at Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara it was organised by Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara Committee (SNGC) in which nearly 400 youngsters, hailing from different pockets of the district participated. Interestingly, some came all the way from other districts, a few alone while others in large groups or with their siblings.

Ludhiana, India – April 13 :::: Sikh Youth participating in a turban tying competition held at Sarabha Nagar Gurudwara on the occasion of Baisakhi Festival in Ludhiana on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Photo by Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times.

Eagerness for participation

“I have been tying turban since last 6 years and as everyone had been praising my turban style, I got encouraged to take part in this contest. I may or may not win but I know for sure that it will be a learning experience. With time, you keep heading towards perfection in tying a turban”, says Lovedeep Singh (20), a college student from Kila Raipur.

From the neighbouring village Ghungrana, four school going friends had come together after browsing through the news of this contest on social media. “We got more than excited to know about this contest. We instantly got our mirrors ready and formulated plans to come here. If we win, we will get the boost of confidence that we can tie our turban well and if not, we will come next time again”, echoed Gurjit Singh (17) on behalf of his friends.

College student Arshdeep Singh (22) and school going Hardev Singh (13), two real brothers came all the way from Nabha, a town near Patiala. They said they never miss any contest turban contest in the state as it helps them to learn more.

Patiala shahi style and bright colours rule the hearts

When it comes to the most popular turban style and colours, ‘Patiala Shahi’ tops the list accompanied with bright colours, viewed the participants. Amandeep Singh, a young architect from the city who participated at Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara said, “You may go to any part of Punjab, your eyes will notice that ‘Patiala Shahi’ is everyone’s favourite. It actually connects you to the times of Maharaja and makes you feel royal and cool. But, it goes well mainly with bright colours such as green, red, yellow and orange to name a few.”

Meharwan Singh (17), a school student who came all the way from Nangal Khurd village to the gurdwara for the contest adds, “It always feels special to wear a turban according in ‘Patiala Shahi’ style which is why at the contest too, almost everyone had tied the turban in this style. A turban is a hit with both formal and informal dress like kurta pyjama. And, contrast short or t-shirts suit better with turban rather than going for pure matching trend.”

Winners

At Kila Raipur, in the age group 10-15 years, it was Arshdeep Singh, in the age group 16-20, it was Gursahib Singh while in age group 21 onwards –Goldy Singh tasted the victory. They were awarded cash prizes of Rupees 11, 00; 21, 00 and 51, 00 along with a trophy all other participants -120 in total, were given Rupees 100 each. Similarly at Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara, in less than 10 years of age category, Sukhsagar Singh’s turban was declared the best. In the age group 15-20 years –it was Harkirat and in 20 and above –Parminder Singh bagged the winning title. They were given a trophy and certificate of participation and besides them consolation prizes were also given.

Jaskaran Singh charms one and all with blindfolded act

Jaskaran Singh, a 16- year-old physically challenged school student from the city, was the cynosure of all eyes at the contest. He displayed his turban tying skills, blindfolded. “I started learning just six weeks back from Amandeep Singh – my turban guru a learning centre at Janta Nagar. He taught me that nothing was impossible,” he said.